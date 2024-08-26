Driver killed, passenger injured when car was riddled with bullets in Miami Gardens

Car riddled with bullets in Miami Gardens, driver killed and passenger injured

MIAMI - A driver was killed and a passenger critically injured when the car they were in was riddled with bullets Sunday evening in Miami Gardens.

According to police, the two men, with three toddlers in the back seat, were heading home from a party around 8:40 p.m. when their car was shot up at the intersection of 45th Avenue and NW 183rd Street.

The two men were shot were shot multiple times. The driver died. The other man managed to get out and run to a nearby McDonald's for help. Miraculously, the toddlers were not hit.

The injured man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are saying this could be gang-related.

"They're highly dangerous suspects if they're shooting at any car, any persons inside the car. This could be gang affiliated and it's a targeted incident," said Miami Gardens police Officer Giana Delgado.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Miami Gardens police.