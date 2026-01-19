Driver killed after being ejected from vehicle during Miami-Dade crash, FHP says

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the Don Shula Expressway on Sunday night, according to officials.

According to FHP, the crash was reported northbound on the Don Shula Expressway (SR-874) and the Snapper Creek Expressway (SR-878).

FHP said the single-vehicle crash involved an Infinity sedan that hit a guardrail.

The driver, who hasn't been identified, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, FHP said.

After the crash, FHP said the vehicle caught fire.

The roadway was closed during the preliminary investigation.

No other information was released.