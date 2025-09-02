Watch CBS News
Driver charged in fatal hit-and-run crash of bicyclist in Pinewood, MDSO says

Mauricio Maldonado
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
A 45-year-old Miami man has been arrested after authorities said he struck and killed a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash last week.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said Michelson Jeancy faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and tampering with physical evidence.

Victim pronounced dead at the scene

Deputies said the crash occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 25, in the 1200 block of Northwest 119th Street, near Opa-locka.

Investigators reported Jeancy was driving a 2013 Honda Civic westbound on Northwest 103rd Street when he struck a bicyclist who had exited a gas station and entered the roadway.

The impact sent the victim into the windshield and onto the road, according to the sheriff's office.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the bicyclist dead at 11:28 p.m.

Vehicle located through investigative leads

Investigators said Jeancy fled without rendering aid or notifying authorities.

On Saturday, Aug. 30, deputies located his vehicle at a Miami residence, noting damage consistent with the crash and corroborated by multiple surveillance videos.

According to the sheriff's office, Jeancy later gave a recorded, post-Miranda confession.

He was arrested, charged and booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK).

