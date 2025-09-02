Driver charged in fatal hit-and-run crash of bicyclist in Pinewood, MDSO says

A 45-year-old Miami man has been arrested after authorities said he struck and killed a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash last week.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said Michelson Jeancy faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and tampering with physical evidence.

Victim pronounced dead at the scene

Deputies said the crash occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 25, in the 1200 block of Northwest 119th Street, near Opa-locka.

Investigators reported Jeancy was driving a 2013 Honda Civic westbound on Northwest 103rd Street when he struck a bicyclist who had exited a gas station and entered the roadway.

The impact sent the victim into the windshield and onto the road, according to the sheriff's office.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the bicyclist dead at 11:28 p.m.

Vehicle located through investigative leads

Investigators said Jeancy fled without rendering aid or notifying authorities.

On Saturday, Aug. 30, deputies located his vehicle at a Miami residence, noting damage consistent with the crash and corroborated by multiple surveillance videos.

According to the sheriff's office, Jeancy later gave a recorded, post-Miranda confession.

He was arrested, charged and booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK).