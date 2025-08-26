Haunting video shows bicyclist before deadly Miami-Dade hit-and-run; deputies seek tips

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is appealing for the public's help after a 63-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed last Monday night by a hit-and-run driver.

New surveillance video obtained by CBS News Miami shows haunting images as the victim, Gregory Hughes, is seen just moments before the crash riding his bicycle at a Mobil gas station.

Abid Molla, an employee of the station on N.W. 103rd St. at 12th Ave., said his cameras captured Hughes riding his bicycle out on N.W. 103rd St., where investigators said a gray sedan struck and killed him before driving away.

Molla said Hughes used to frequent his store and had also been there earlier in the day.

"I am very upset. He had just left the store as you can see on the video. I am so upset," Molla told CBS News Miami.

Deputies search for leads

An MDSO investigator told CBS News Miami that the suspect's car has a broken windshield.

A flyer released by the Sheriff's Office said investigators have been unable to find Hughes' next of kin. They do not have a description of the driver to release, but they said the car could have front-end damage.

The traffic homicide unit is investigating and looking for leads.

Additional surveillance video obtained by CBS News Miami appeared to show the crash. The station paused the video before impact. Investigators said the gray sedan took off westbound on N.W. 103rd St. around 11:20 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information that can help should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office traffic homicide unit at (305) 471-2400 and ask for Detective M. Quinones.

There is a reward of up to $5,000.

Friends and neighbors mourn victim

CBS News Miami spoke with Dwayne Brown, who said he was a good friend of Hughes.

"He sometimes worked at the gas station. He would open the door for people. I am sad. He was a good guy. He did not bother people at all. He was very smart. They need to find the person who did this. I would be happy. The guy who hit him should have stayed," Brown said.

Neighbors also said they were troubled by the crash.

"It is just wrong. It is very bad. They could have stopped and made sure he was safe. That's bad. We shouldn't have to go through this in the community. It is sad. This could have been one of your grandparents," said Shenna Williams.