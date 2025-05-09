Driver charged in crash that killed rising motorcycle champion Kyle Weatherford

Arrest made in deadly DUI crash that killed motorcyclist in Plantation

Six months after rising motorcycle star Kyle Weatherford was killed in a high-speed crash on I-75, the driver of the car has been charged with DUI manslaughter.

Prosecutors said Daniel Morales was behind the wheel of an Audi sports car traveling 100 mph when it crashed last November, killing 37-year-old Weatherford, a MotoAmerica champion and father.

A life remembered

Before his death, Weatherford was celebrated in the motorcycle racing world, earning the title of Amateur Road Racer of the Year in 2021.

"As he won each award it inspired him to move to another level," said Jennifer Taveras, Weatherford's former high school girlfriend and the mother of his 17-year-old son, Joshua. "He was a true friend. He would give help to whoever needed it."

Legal battle begins

Morales was arrested Wednesday following a lengthy investigation by the Broward State Attorney's Office. At a bond hearing, Weatherford's mother shared the toll the loss has taken.

"This has devastated our family. He will never see his 17-year-old son graduate high school. Kyle was caretaker of his disabled father."

Morales' attorney argues the DUI charge is questionable, claiming Morales' blood alcohol level was barely over the legal limit. Still, the legal process is just beginning.

A son's tribute on the track

Weatherford's son Joshua said he plans to honor his father's legacy through racing. "The main way we connected was thru racing," he said. "I'm like him. I love the adrenaline."