Dr. Vickie Cartwright to leave Broward schools superintendent post today after board OKs severance deal

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to amend the severance deal for Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright, agreeing to end her relationship with the district as of today.

School board members voted to a $266,000 payout for the embattled schools chief, down from the $365,646 payment for severance, vacation, sick time and benefits that the board had agreed to just last week.

The payout to Cartwright is about $100,000 less than her original deal because a 60-day consulting agreement with the district was scuttled.

Under the terms of the separation agreement, Cartwright won't be able to sue the district. Both sides are working on a non-disparagement agreement.

During the

The school board was also expected to vote Tuesday on an interim replacement for Cartwright

The effort to oust Cartwright began last year when several school board members brought the issue up, citing dissatisfaction with her leadership.