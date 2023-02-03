Watch CBS News
Broward School Board, Dr. Vickie Cartwright agree on separation terms

By Joan Murray

/ CBS Miami

School board negotiates separation agreement with outgoing superintendent
School board negotiates separation agreement with outgoing superintendent 02:55

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright and her lawyers reached an agreement on an exit package with the district Thursday afternoon. 

The deal worth $365,646 includes severance, vacation, sick time and benefits. 

It follows a decision by the board last month to cut ties with Cartwright, who has been on the job for about 18 months, including her stint as interim superintendent. She's been criticized for her leadership and missteps with some communities. 

The school board will vote on the package next Tuesday, February 7th.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cartwright won't be able to sue the district. Both sides are working on a non-disparagement agreement.

Cartwright also agrees to be a consultant for 60 days 'off-site' to help with the transition. 

The school board is expected to name an acting superintendent on Tuesday and Cartwright will officially offer her resignation. 

Afterward, Cartwright expressed relief and praised the district and its employees for their work. She's indicated she will be seeking employment as a superintendent elsewhere. 

