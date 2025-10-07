Dominoes bring students together at Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School, thanks to one officer's initiative

Lunch at Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School looks a little different these days. Instead of phones and earbuds, students are reaching for dominoes thanks to one Miami-Dade school resource officer.

Officer McIntosh Francois started the lunchtime dominoes club with just one table and one set of tiles. Today, it has become a daily gathering spot where students of all backgrounds connect over the game.

"It started a bunch of interactions," junior Jessie Knafo said. "There's a lot of races in this school, Latinos, Haitians, French like me, American people—and having all of that combined and being able to talk to each other is amazing."

That's exactly what Francois hoped for when he introduced the game. "I saw a need for students to have a better peer-to-peer interaction," he said.

A cultural connection through dominoes

For Francois, a first-generation Haitian American, dominoes is about more than fun; it's culture.

"In the Haitian community, dominoes is a staple when you're having a family get-together or a party," he explained. "Sometimes even at a wake after a funeral."

Students say Francois has become more than a resource officer.

"He's very funny! He's a person you can tell anything to, really," said Knafo. "If you have any problems, you can always go to him."

Bridging the gap between students and police

Francois joined law enforcement after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas tragedy, determined to protect students and change how young people see police.

"This has helped me bridge the gap between policing and our community," he said.

What started as a fun diversion is also having an impact in the classroom. Communications and technology teacher Ben Rosenthal said the project has boosted engagement and taught students teamwork and problem-solving skills.

Francois now hopes to expand the dominoes initiative to other high schools and eventually host a tournament.

