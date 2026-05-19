Biscayne Boulevard shut down in downtown Miami after woman gets stabbed in face, officials say
Police in Miami have closed parts of Biscayne Boulevard after a woman was stabbed in the face on Tuesday morning, officials say.
Few details have been released, but Miami Police said in a post on X that Biscayne Boulevard was closed between Northeast 8th Street and Northeast 9th Street in both directions to both vehicles and pedestrians.
People have been told to seek an alternate route as a result of the investigation.
Video from Chopper 4 over the scene showed several police officers appearing to try and speak with a man in the area.
In a statement, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said that they took the unidentified victim to Ryder Trauma in stable condition.
The Miami Police Department is continuing to investigate.