Biscayne Boulevard shut down in downtown Miami after woman gets stabbed in face, officials say

Police in Miami have closed parts of Biscayne Boulevard after a woman was stabbed in the face on Tuesday morning, officials say.

Few details have been released, but Miami Police said in a post on X that Biscayne Boulevard was closed between Northeast 8th Street and Northeast 9th Street in both directions to both vehicles and pedestrians.

Video from Chopper 4 above the scene appears to show police trying to speak with a man after a stabbing in downtown Miami late Tuesday morning.

People have been told to seek an alternate route as a result of the investigation.

Video from Chopper 4 over the scene showed several police officers appearing to try and speak with a man in the area.

In a statement, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said that they took the unidentified victim to Ryder Trauma in stable condition.

The Miami Police Department is continuing to investigate.