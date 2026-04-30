Miami man accused posed as a landlord in Facebook Marketplace rental scam that cost victims $50,000, police say

A Miami man is behind bars after police say he scammed multiple people out of tens of thousands of dollars by advertising apartments for rent online and then disappearing with their money.

Investigators say 34-year-old Nathan Guy posed as a landlord on Facebook Marketplace, advertising rooms for rent in downtown Miami. Police estimate that at least seven victims lost a combined total of more than $50,000.

One of those victims, Kaleb Joubert, said he was hoping to move to Miami this year for a fresh start. Joubert, who currently lives in Texas, said he found a listing that appeared legitimate and jumped at the chance to secure a place before moving.

"It was a really nice apartment," Joubert said. "I was really excited for a new start, new beginnings".

Joubert said he sent $4,000 through Venmo for the first month's rent and a security deposit to someone identifying himself as "Tyler Thomas," the name listed on the advertisement.

When Joubert later traveled to Miami for job interviews, he attempted to contact the person he believed would be his landlord to tour the apartment in person. That's when he says things began to unravel.

"I was curious if I could tour the place in person, and that's when things started to get sketchy," Joubert said.

According to Joubert, the excuses started piling up. The man claimed to be busy or out of town before cutting off communication altogether.

The person communicating with Joubert was not "Tyler Thomas," but Guy.

Guy's defense attorney had no argument against the charges during his first court appearance

Guy is charged with organized fraud and grand theft. During his first court appearance, a defense attorney did not challenge the probable cause outlined by prosecutors.

"I don't have any arguments with respect to probable cause," defense attorney Nicolas Sconzo said in court. "I would ask that standard bonds be put in place".

Joubert said he eventually contacted police after connecting with another victim online and realizing the same person had scammed them both. Looking back, he says he wishes he had recognized the warning signs sooner.

"It was right there, in your face," he said.

While he works to recover financially and plans for a future move to Miami, Joubert said Guy's arrest brought a sense of relief.

"It's like a weight lifted off my shoulders," he said. "I can sleep peacefully".

Miami police are reminding renters to be cautious when searching for housing online. Officers say requests for rent or deposits through third-party payment apps such as Venmo, Cash App, or Zelle can be a red flag.

Guy remains in jail on a $30,000 bond.