Double homicide under investigation in Hollywood

MIAMI - Hollywood Police homicide detectives are investigating a double homicide that occurred Monday night.

The shooting happened last night at 8:15 right outside of a home near Wiley Street and Southwest 56th Avenue.

The house was surrounded in crime scene tape overnight and up until this afternoon as detectives finished collecting evidence.

When police arrived on scene last night, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were quickly transported to Memorial Regional Hospital and later died from their injuries.

The Hollywood Police Department's Homicide Unit is now taking over the investigation. Police say they have yet to catch the shooter and right now they say they aren't getting much help from the community.

The ATF was on scene with specially trained K9 dogs that can help locate bullet casings.

Police are hoping the casings will lead them to the person responsible.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4411.