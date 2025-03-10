Dolphins sign former Jets QB Zach Wilson to one-year deal, according to reports

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to a one-year deal with former New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, according to multiple reports.

Wilson's contract is reportedly worth $6 million.

The move gives Miami a potential backup option behind starter Tua Tagovailoa as Wilson looks to revive his career after three seasons with the Jets.

This story will be updated as soon as more details become available.