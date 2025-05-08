After 5 seasons, Dolphins part ways with long snapper Blake Ferguson

The Miami Dolphins released Blake Ferguson on Thursday, parting ways with the long snapper after five seasons.

Ferguson, a sixth-round pick by Miami in 2020, was one of four players the Dolphins cut on Thursday to clear roster space. Cornerback Ryan Cooper Jr., defensive tackle Neil Farrell and offensive lineman Chasen Hines were also released.

Ferguson appeared in 72 games with Miami, recording eight special teams tackles and one special teams fumble recovery. He did not play the second half of last season because of an undisclosed medical issue, and the Dolphins used practice squad long snappers in his place.