Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol, will miss Pro Bowl Games

MIAMI - According to news sources, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not participate in thw 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

According to ESPN, Tagovailoa still remains in concussion protocol.

Tagovailoa had been named a first alternate Pro Bowler and was set to replace either Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow or Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

But, both quarterbacks will be playing in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, and one is bound for Super Bowl LVII.

Tagovailoa entered the protocol on Dec. 26 after suffering a concussion in Miami's loss to the Green Bay Packers the day before and missed the Dolphins' final three games of the season, including a wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Tagovailoa set career highs in passing yards (3,548) and touchdowns (25) this season while leading the NFL in passer rating.

He was also the top vote-getter in Pro Bowl fan voting.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games takes place Sunday, February 5 at 3 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.