Tua Tagovailoa leading 2023 Pro Bowl Games fan voting

MIAMI - In what has been a stellar 13 games for the Miami Dolphins, things may have just gotten better.

Wednesday, it was announced that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the top five for the Pro Bowl Games.

Tagovailoa leads with a total of 138,390 votes ahead of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who tallied 137,826 votes.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes came in third on the list, having 133,607 votes.

Speaking of Mahomes, his former go-to, and current Miami Dolphins wide receiver, Tyreek Hill currently sits in fourth with 132,100 votes.

In what has been a career-high season for Tagovailoa, the Alabama alumnus has thrown for 21 touchdowns and 2,859 yards thus far.

Tagovailoa leads all quarterbacks with a 112 quarterback passer rating and has led the Dolphins to an 8-4 record, one game behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East race.

Hill has also had a career-high season in just his first with the Dolphins.

He leads all receivers in receiving yards (1,379) and receptions (96).

Hill is 11 yards away from breaking Mark Clayton's receiver for most receiving yards in a season that was set in 1984.