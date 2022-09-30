Dolphins back-up QB Teddy Bridgewater to start after Tua was hurt during Bengals game

MIAMI - Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will start for the team after starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground during the Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tagovailoa was taken from the field on a stretcher and was conscious, and had movement in all his extremities before he was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.

McDaniel says Teddy Bridgewater will start for the Dolphins with Tua out. Skylar Thompson was active last night. — Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) September 30, 2022

During the news conference, McDaniel said he told Tua not to think about games right now, and reiterated that there was no timetable in place yet for when Tagovailoa could return.

Tagovailoa was chased down and sacked by 6-foot-3, 340-pound Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He was spun around and thrown to the turf. While on the ground, his hands froze in front of his face. He remained down for more than seven minutes before being loaded on a backboard, stabilized and strapped to a stretcher after his facemask was removed.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor had an emotional reaction to Tagovailoa going down, saying: "It's a heavy moment. You hate to see that happen. It's a tough moment for everybody."