Dolphins beat Commanders 16-13 in overtime in first NFL regular-season game in Spain

Jack Jones intercepted Marcus Mariota on the first offensive play of overtime and Riley Patterson kicked a 29-yard field goal to give the Miami Dolphins a 16-13 win over the Washington Commanders in the first NFL regular-season game in Spain on Sunday.

The Commanders (3-8) had a chance to win at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium with 15 seconds left in regulation, but Matt Gay's 56-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right.

The Dolphins (4-7) were twice stopped on fourth-and-goal, including inside the final two minutes after recovering the ball on a muffed punt return by the Commanders.

It was the seventh — and final — international game this season, the most in one year for the NFL as it continues to expand globally.

The game in Madrid saw Puerto Rican superstar Daddy Yankee and Argentine producer Bizarrap perform at halftime in front of a crowd of 78,610 at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Mariota had to temporarily leave near the end of the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. He went down awkwardly while throwing the ball away in his own end zone. He eventually cleared concussion protocol and was able to return.

The Commanders, still without injured quarterback Jayden Daniels, had lost six straight, including 44-22 to the Detroit Lions at home last week, while the Dolphins were coming off a commanding 30-13 victory over the Buffalo Bills at home.

Dolphins: Bye week before hosting New Orleans on Nov. 30.

Commanders: Bye week before hosting Denver on Nov. 30.