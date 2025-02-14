CDC's "disease detectives" halved as part of DOGE cuts at health agencies

Half of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention's Epidemic Intelligence Service officers — a group known as the CDC's "disease detectives" — were among the cuts made Friday by the Trump administration, multiple health officials tell CBS News.

The cuts are among the thousands of probationary workers being let go this week across the federal government as part of efforts to shrink the federal workforce overseen by President Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, task force headed by billionaire Elon Musk.

The CDC's Epidemic Intelligence Service or EIS officers are hired in annual classes through a competitive process.

As part of the fellowship, they serve for two years around the CDC or deployed to health departments across the country, often on the front lines of public health responses. Many go on to rise through the ranks at the agency after being selected for the program.

All of the most recent class of hires to serve in the EIS were told Friday they were among the cuts, officials told CBS News.

"The country is less safe. These are the deployable assets critical for investigating new threats, from anthrax to Zika," said Dr. Anne Schuchat, a former top-ranking CDC official and alumna of the program, in a message.

In all, around 1,270 are being let go from the agency out of 2,800 probationary workers. The cuts amount to around 1 in 10 of the CDC's staff.

It is unclear who decided which CDC staff to cut. While managers at the Atlanta-based agency were asked to rank probationary hires earlier this month, officials told CBS News that the final decisions on which staff to cut were handed down from Trump administration appointees outside the agency.

Cuts are also being made at other agencies, though details were not immediately available.

Many probationary workers at the Food and Drug Administration and National Institutes of Health told CBS News on Friday morning they had yet to hear about whether they would be among the cuts.

"Many are young staff from all the training programs who managed to land a job after they finished. Now their dream is canceled," said one health official.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the CDC and other health agencies, said Friday that they were supporting President Trump's "broader efforts to restructure and streamline the federal government."

"This is to ensure that HHS better serves the American people at the highest and most efficient standard," said Andrew Nixon, the department spokesperson, in a statement.

Friday's cuts come hours after new HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had denied plans to make significant purges at the nation's health agencies.

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday evening after being sworn in to head the department, Kennedy praised the "lower level employees" he now leads as "good American patriots and hardworking people."

"If you've been involved in good science, you've got nothing to worry about. If you care about public health, you've got nothing to worry about," he said.