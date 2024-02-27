Watch CBS News
Disney sued after, family says, NYU doctor died from allergic reaction to restaurant meal

NEW YORK -- The husband of a late NYU doctor is suing Disney after, he says, his wife died from an allergic reaction. 

According to the lawsuit, Dr. Kanokporn Tangsuan, 42, ate at Raglan Road restaurant in Disney Springs back in October. She told the waiter she was highly allergic to dairy and nuts, and the waiter guaranteed the staff would prepare allergen-free food.

However, the suit states that she died shortly after and had elevated levels of dairy and nuts in her system.

The suit seeks more than $50,000 in damages under from both Raglan Road and Disney under Florida's Wrongful Death Act.

CBS New York spoke to an expert about what needs to be done to prevent this from happening.

"There has to be more training. We need to work with the restaurant industry to better prepare the kitchen staff and wait staff. That way these kinds of things no longer happen," said Sung Poblete, CEO of Food Allergy Research and Education.

In a statement, NYU Langone said, "We are saddened by her passing and our deepest condolences are with her family."

CBS New York reached out to Disney for a response, but did not immediately hear back.

