Girl fell from Disney cruise after losing balance on railing, slipped through porthole, authorities say

A 5-year-old girl vacationing with her family on a Disney cruise fell overboard Sunday morning after losing her balance while sitting on a railing and fell through a porthole, prompting a dramatic ocean rescue by her father, according to new details revealed Wednesday by South Florida authorities.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. June 29 on Deck 4 of the Disney Dream ship while it was in international waters between the Bahamas and Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. Investigators said the child was sitting on a railing near a porthole when she fell backward into the ocean.

Father jumped into ocean to save daughter, clung to her until help arrived

The girl's mother immediately alerted her husband, who hadn't seen the fall, BSO said. On Tuesday, BSO clarified that the father was not holding his daughter over the railing at the time of the incident, countering online speculation that he may have been holding her moments before she fell.

The 37-year-old father jumped into the water to save his daughter. The father clinged to his daughter and treaded water about 20 minutes until a rescue tender launched from the ship reached them, a moment that was captured on cellphone video.

BSO credited the cruise ship crew's man-overboard training and quick action with saving both the girl and her father. Once rescued, the pair were evaluated by the ship's medical staff, then taken to an area hospital by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue after the vessel docked at Port Everglades on Monday morning.

Security video corroborated family's account of how girl fell, BSO says

The father was hospitalized. The extent of his injuries has not been disclosed. The family, who lives out of state, asked for privacy, and their identities are not being released, authorities said.

BSO detectives said security footage from the ship corroborated the family's account, and the investigation is ongoing.

"This family is so blessed," a sheriff's spokesperson said. "It's great to be able to respond to good news rather than what could have been a tragic outcome."