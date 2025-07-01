Girl who fell off Disney cruise ship "was not sitting on the ledge or being held up over it," BSO says

BSO investigating after girl falls overboard on Disney cruise; dad jumps in to save her

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 5-year-old girl fell overboard from a Disney Dream cruise ship over the weekend, prompting her father to jump into the ocean after her.

BSO told CBS News Miami that the girl "was not sitting on the ledge or being held up over it," and that detectives are continuing to investigate exactly what happened.

Passenger saw something "fly by" on the ship

Monica Shannon, a passenger on board, said she was on Deck 3 with her family waiting to meet Disney princesses when she saw something unexpected.

"I kind of see something really fast flew by, I didn't think anything of it," Shannon said.

"I just figured it was maybe a part of the show or just the experience, but about five minutes later we heard that someone flew overboard," she said.

She later learned it was a 5-year-old girl who had fallen, followed by her father jumping overboard from Deck 4 of the ship on Sunday, while it was on its way back to Fort Lauderdale from the Bahamas.

Shannon noted that Deck 4 is less crowded than the other decks and contains the ship's shuffleboard courts. She also described the railing setup, noting it does have a protective barrier.

"There are little divots and spaces that make it so that you can climb, but the glass kind of protects that from happening, but she was able to climb up," Shannon said.

Crew member reportedly witnessed the fall

Shannon said she later spoke to a crew member who told her they saw the entire incident unfold.

"The crew member who said that's her station and she was on the fourth floor, she did say that she was climbing up and the parents were playing shuffleboard and the dad jumped in after her," Shannon said.

Maritime attorney calls father a hero

Nicholas Gerson, an attorney with Gerson & Schwartz who specializes in maritime injuries and cruise ship accidents, said the father's actions likely saved his daughter's life.

"Most of these cases that you hear about end in tragedy. In this particular situation, the father's a hero," Gerson said.

He noted this incident was unusual because it occurred during the day, with witnesses nearby and an immediate response from the father and the ship's crew.

"Most of the man overboard cases, it's too late. There aren't any witnesses; they often happen at nighttime, and because the ships are moving at approximately 20 knots, by the time anyone figures out that someone has gone overboard, it's generally too late," Gerson said.

Disney ships equipped with required detection systems

Gerson said the ship's response likely benefited from safety systems required under federal law.

"It's a kind of infrared technology; it uses heating and sensors to determine when someone goes over. Alerts go off, so it acts as kind of an alarm system," he said.

The Cruise Vessel Security and Safety Act of 2010 requires cruise lines to have man-overboard detection technology. According to 2019 data from the Cruise Lines International Association, there is an average of 25 overboard incidents worldwide each year.

BSO: "This family is so blessed"

The Broward Sheriff's Office released the following statement on the incident:

"Based on media reports I have read, the Disney crew was well prepared. Clearly, their training and readiness paid off because they executed a successful ocean rescue. While there doesn't appear to be anything suspicious, Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the circumstances that led up to the child falling overboard. This family is so blessed. It's great to be able to respond to good news rather than what could have been a tragic outcome. The incident involved a father and his 5-year-old daughter."

"We are so thankful she is okay"

Shannon said she and other passengers were relieved the story had a positive ending.

"We are so thankful that she is okay and that her dad was able to rescue her," she said.