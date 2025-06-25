Gov. DeSantis signs Tristin Murphy Act to address mental illness in Florida's justice system

Nearly four years after 37-year-old Tristin Murphy killed himself with a chainsaw at a South Florida prison, Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledged there must be a better way to deal with mentally ill individuals in the criminal justice system.

On Wednesday, he signed the Tristin Murphy Act into law. Supporters argue it is the most comprehensive reform to mental health in decades. Murphy, a man with schizophrenia who was in and out of jail because of his mental illness before eventually being sent to prison on a littering charge, killed himself at the facility with a chainsaw on Sept. 16, 2021.

"A lot of people that interact with the justice system, the root cause is not that they're bad people trying to harm others; it's that they've got a lot of mental health problems that are leading to behavior that is antisocial," DeSantis said during the bill signing ceremony. "And so, the extent that we can do that, and identify that, and potentially provide solutions for that, that's going to ultimately be better for taxpayers, it'll be better for the entire justice system, and it'll be better for the safety of our community."

What the Tristin Murphy Act changes for police, prosecutors and judges

The Tristin Murphy Act will allow police, prosecutors and judges to prioritize treatment, rather than incarceration, for non-violent offenders with serious mental illnesses. It will also increase the screening process when mentally ill individuals are first arrested and provide follow-up care. The bill offers greater training for police and expands the use of diversion programs, like the one in effect in Miami-Dade County overseen by Judge Steve Leifman.

Murphy's story was chronicled in the 2023 CBS Miami documentary, Warehoused: The Life and Death of Tristin Murphy. Wednesday's bill signing was the culmination of nearly four years of pain and struggle for the Murphy family, including his parents, Cindee and Dennis, and his two sons, Cody and Colton, who looked on as DeSantis signed the bill into law.

The documentary caught the attention of legislators, most notably Senate President Ben Albritton, who made mental health reform among his top priorities this year. During the bill signing, Albritton admitted tackling the issue of mental illness has not been easy – not for the legislature nor for society.

"This space is hard," Albritton said. "It is hard, but it's worth running to the fight. There are people today in Florida that are suffering that could just use a hand up – not a handout – use a hand up for us to show that this is in us. To bring out the best in us. And share that with folks that are challenged and folks that struggle. Today's a big day."

Bipartisan support signals shift in Florida's mental health and criminal justice approach

The bill passed the House and the Senate unanimously. At the time, Albritton said, "This bill will save lives. It's going to change the trajectory for people in Florida that don't even know it yet. It's going to make our system stronger."

The Senate sponsor, Jennifer Bradley, has pushed for a change for the past year.

"The tragedy of Tristin is a painful reminder of what each of us know to be true and that is that the intersection between mental health and our criminal justice system is a very dangerous place for people to be," she said during the legislative session. "Jails and prisons in Florida struggle with how to manage our mentally ill population, which is where most of our mentally ill are now. For the acutely mentally ill, the cycle is jail, a forensic hospital, living on the street and inevitably re-arrest. And this bill will break that cycle. And it will focus our resources on treatment, long-term recovery and stability."

On Wednesday, Bradley stressed the new law has the backing of law enforcement.

"This is a law and an order bill," she noted. "This recognizes that those folks with mental illness, with serious mental illness, they need treatment, long-term recovery, and stability. That makes safer communities, stronger communities. This bill is a game changer."

Albritton and others all noted that if Cindee and Dennis Murphy did not have the courage to let their son's painful story be told, none of this would have happened.

"Cindy and Dennis, I don't know where to start," Albritton said, looking at the couple, his voice breaking. "I guess maybe I should just leave it at this. I am better today knowing you. Thank you for your tireless efforts to make a difference in a very hard space. If Tristin was here, I believe he'd be proud of the work that the two of you have done and the legislature has done."

Albritton then had a message for the public at large.

"We can have honest dialogue about mental health," he said. "Ten years ago, it was taboo, but today we've broken the seal on this conversation. And I would encourage everybody within the sound of my voice, don't be afraid to speak up. Don't be afraid to speak out. Everyone needs an advocate. If you know somebody that's struggling with mental health challenges, run to that fight with them."