DeSantis signs bill that makes changes to rebuilding storm-damaged homes, debris removal

After three hurricanes hit the state last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a bill that makes changes related to debris removal and rebuilding storm-damaged homes.

The new measure, which took effect immediately, will require local governments each year to set in advance at least one debris-management site; to develop plans for businesses and homeowners about post-storm permitting processes; to establish what are known as mutual-aid agreements to bring in help from elsewhere; and to set plans for staffing after storms.

Local governments also will be prohibited from increasing building-permit and inspection fees for 180 days after emergencies are declared for hurricanes or tropical storms.

Pushback against changes

The bill drew some criticism for prohibiting "restrictive or burdensome" changes to local growth guidelines through Oct. 1, 2027, and retroactive to Aug. 1, 2024, in counties under federal disaster declarations after last year's hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton.

"A similar 2023 law that applied to 10 counties already has been cited to prevent local governments in the region from adopting stronger environmental protections," 1000 Friends of Florida Policy and Planning Director Kim Dinkins wrote to the group's supporters on June 19. "SB 180 would also nullify local efforts to adopt land-use changes to promote greater community resilience, to protect lives, property and public dollars from future storms."

The bill also would seek to prevent a repeat of an incident where a crane collapsed into a St. Petersburg office building when Hurricane Milton slammed into the area. The bill would require that 24 hours before anticipated hurricane impacts, all hoisting equipment would have to be secured to comply with manufacturer recommendations, which could include removing advertising, laying down fixed booms and setting towers in a "weathervane position."