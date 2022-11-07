DeSantis, Crist final push ahead of Tuesday election

MIAMI - The fight for the governor's office is one of the key races on the midterm elections ballot in Florida.

Charlie Crist is trying to unseat incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. On Sunday, both men took part in events to get out the vote.

Crist and running mate Karla Hernandez, among other elected officials and candidates, marched with union members and parishioners Sunday afternoon to the Joseph Caleb Center Early Vote Site in Miami to vote as a highlight of the "Souls to the Polls" march and rally that began at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center.

He told voters they deserve a governor who has empathy and cares for everybody.

"Your right to vote is on this ballot. Democracy is on this ballot," he said.

Crist said he is counting on Democrats to outnumber Republicans at the polls on election day.

Meanwhile, DeSantis and his Don't Tread on Me tour made stops in Hillsborough and Sarasota counties on Sunday. In Sun City Center, just south of Tampa, DeSantis told supporters that under his leadership, Florida has become a citadel of freedom. He predicted the party will win majorities in both the U.S. House and Senate if Republicans go to the polls and vote.

"It's a situation where we came very close four years ago to have a much different pathway for this state. And if you look at how we now are viewed around the country, as really the nation citadel of freedom, a lot of people that have come in not just to move to visit over the last few years, come because they realize that Florida is a free state. And this was something that we had to work very hard on over the last few years," he said.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak in Hialeah on Monday at 7 p.m.

Crist will join Democratic US Senate candidate Val Demings on Monday evening for a "Get Out The Vote" event in Wilton Manors.