Chaminade-Madonna star Derrek Cooper eyes Nat Moore Trophy as he builds on dominant high school career

Chaminade-Madonna running back Derrek Cooper — a 6-foot, 190-pound Texas commit with nearly 1,900 career rushing yards — is looking to add his name to South Florida high school football history as a finalist for this year's Nat Moore Trophy.

Cooper, a key piece of the Lions' reigning state championship squad, has emerged as one of South Florida's most dynamic playmakers, totaling 25 career touchdowns while helping carry on Chaminade-Madonna's winning tradition. Known for his quiet and humble demeanor off the field, teammates and coaches say he becomes a fierce competitor once the ball is in his hands.

"What makes me a great player is just my ability to use my athleticism throughout the game," Cooper said.

Cooper said the thrill of scoring goes beyond stats or highlight reels, it's about celebrating with the teammates who clear the way for him.

"The best thing about scoring a touchdown is celebrating with the running back," he said. "Because I'm a running back so always got to celebrate with the o-line."

He also credited South Florida's deep pool of athletic talent for shaping him into the player he's become.

"There are just athletes everywhere," Cooper said. "You can go to Pompano, Fort Lauderdale, Lauderhill, you can find an athlete that's ready to go D1."

Cooper is hoping to follow in the footsteps of two former Chaminade-Madonna standouts Jeremiah Smith and Kenyatta Jackson, who both went on to win the Nat Moore Trophy.

Becoming the third Lion to bring home the honor, he said, would be the culmination of years of hard work.

"It would mean the world to me to win this Nat Moore Trophy," Cooper said. "I've been talking about this to my trainer, my mother throughout my high school journey. Moving to Chaminade… I want to win the Nat Moore."