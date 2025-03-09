Watch CBS News
Dense fog gives way to a muggy Sunday in South Florida

By KC Sherman

/ CBS Miami

After a foggy start to Sunday, sunshine will return in full force for the rest of the day. 

This will be coupled with near-record highs, as we climb into the middle 80s to even some isolated 90-degree highs inland. Heat index values will sit around 90 degrees by the afternoon as a humid breeze continues out of the south. 

  South Florida weather forecast for Sunday, March 9, 2025.

Changes arrive Monday as a cold front moves through the area late in the afternoon. This will bring a broken line of showers and storms through the area from around 1pm to 5pm in the afternoon. Expect a windy day Monday as we usher in these changes, with gusts of 30-40 mph out of the southwest.   

South Florida weather forecast for Sunday, March 9, 2025.

Behind the front, cooler and drier air will rush in, pushing temperatures down into the 50s by Tuesday morning. Expect the return of sunny sky and lower humidity that will persist through Thursday, with lows in the 50s and low 60s and highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures will start warming up again for the end of the week. 

KC Sherman joined CBS News Miami as a weekend morning meteorologist in April 2023 but she is no stranger to the Sunshine State. Prior to joining the CBS News Miami team, she worked at WINK-TV, the CBS affiliate in Fort Myers.

