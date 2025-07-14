Protesters brave thunderstorms at Alligator Alcatraz, cite inhumane conditions and environmental damage

Despite Monday evening thunderstorms, a small group of protesters stood outside Alligator Alcatraz, voicing concerns over the treatment of detainees and the center's environmental footprint.

The demonstration, though modest in numbers, brought together individuals from across the state and beyond.

Voicing concerns in the rain

"I'm sure everything is flooded—it's a tent," said Miami resident Nora Espinal, who has been protesting at the site nearly every other day since July 1st.

Protesters stood in rain-soaked clothing in support of those detained inside the facility.

Criticism of the site has grown steadily since it opened. Protesters and some lawmakers allege inhumane conditions inside.

"They're saying it's just a prison or it's just for criminals," said Kayla Washington from Tampa. "But then you find out that there's people in there that aren't able to get access to water to bathe; they're fighting over sanitary materials. So, it doesn't ring as humane for me. It gives that these people are suffering."

Florida has denied any claims of mistreatment. However, pressure is mounting as both Democratic and Republican lawmakers toured the site over the weekend.

Environmental and indigenous concerns

Beyond the treatment of detainees, the detention center has raised the alarm among environmentalists and indigenous communities.

The Miccosukee Tribe has expressed deep concern about the center's presence on protected land and its potential effects on the region's delicate ecosystem.

"Eight million people drink from this water and there's a panther's preserve there and you know they fought in the late 60s and early 70s to stop this. Why are we even having this argument again?"

As the rain poured, tanker trucks and eighteen-wheelers carrying heavy machinery were seen entering and exiting the facility.

Angela Rose, who traveled from Missouri to protest, shared what she's witnessed: "There's also a lot of shuttle buses that are coming in and out and we're also seeing vans that we are assuming are transporting detainees that are coming in and out."

Democratic lawmakers have filed public records requests to obtain any documents related to state contracts for Alligator Alcatraz.