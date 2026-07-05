Delta passengers report hours-long delays, cancellations on Atlanta-to-Chicago flights during busy holiday weekend

Travelers flying from Atlanta to Chicago faced a frustrating start to the holiday weekend Friday, with many reporting hours-long delays and, in some cases, cancellations after repeated schedule changes.

The travel disruptions came the same night a Delta Air Lines flight arriving from Atlanta was struck by a firework while landing at Chicago Midway International Airport, according to newly released air traffic control audio obtained by CBS News Miami.

In the audio, Delta pilots can be heard reporting a "big bang" after the aircraft was hit by what investigators believe was a firework. Authorities are investigating the incident, and no injuries have been reported.

While it is not clear whether the firework incident contributed to the widespread delays, travelers flying between Atlanta and Chicago described a chaotic evening as operations became increasingly disrupted.

Among them was this digital reporter.

Passengers move between different concourses during a busy July 4th weekend. CBS News

After arriving at the airport for an originally scheduled flight to Chicago, the departure time was unexpectedly moved up by about 10 to 15 minutes. Although the change was outside the passenger's control, the missed flight resulted in a rebooking onto a later departure scheduled for approximately 3:30 p.m.

That replacement flight was then delayed by nearly three hours before experiencing multiple additional delays. Throughout the evening, the departure gate changed several times, and the flight was pushed back repeatedly before ultimately being canceled altogether.

Other passengers taking connecting flights also reported being stranded overnight in Atlanta after experiencing similar delays and missed connections.

The disruptions came during one of the busiest travel periods of the year, when airlines across the country are handling increased passenger volumes around the Independence Day holiday.

Delta has not publicly said whether the Atlanta-to-Chicago delays were connected to the firework strike, inclement weather or other operational factors.

CBS News has reached out to Delta Air Lines for comment and will update this story if additional information becomes available.