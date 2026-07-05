Delta Air Lines flight hit by firework while landing at Midway International Airport

A Delta Air Lines flight landing in Chicago was hit by a firework as it was coming to land at Midway International Airport on Saturday.

Delta reported that Flight 1076 from Atlanta to Chicago at Midway made contact with a firework while on descent on July 4th.

Air traffic control audio indicated that the flight crew felt a big bang, and hoped it was just a mortar that went off underneath the plane. The ATC audio indicated that Chicago police were notified.

The aircraft, an Airbus A319, landed safely and taxied to the gate.

On Sunday, the plane was under evaluation to make sure there was no damage done.

No one was hurt in the incident.