Ground stop lifted for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport, but flight delays remain

A ground stop that was in place for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport due to a storm system passing across the metro area has been lifted.

The Federal Aviation Administration had set the ground stop to expire at 5 p.m., but ended it early, reducing the designation to a ground delay lasting until 10:59 p.m.

Data from FlightAware shows that 324 flights arriving to the airport and 356 flights deparing have been delayed in the last 24 hours. Departure delays for flights are reported to range from 1 hour and 16 minutes to 1 hour and 30 minutes, as of 4:30 p.m. Arrival delays are reported at an average of 36 minutes.

The delays come as a series of storms have triggered Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across parts of North Georgia and metro Atlanta. The storms have brought heavy rain and winds, but have quickly passed through the area.

This is a breaking news story as will be updated as soon as possible.