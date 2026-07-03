Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport expects surge in passengers for Fourth of July weekend

It's expected to be a busy weekend at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

More than four million people will travel through Atlanta's airport around the Independence Day holiday.

There's been a constant stream of people coming through the world's busiest airport on Friday, as many prepare for their Fourth of July Holiday weekend.

Lines were moving steadily here at the main checkpoint.

According to the airport's website, at around 6am, wait times for the TSA security line at the main checkpoint were around five minutes.

Sonia Thompson, a traveler heading to Detroit for the holiday weekend, says she arrived early at the airport to account for any long lines.

"My flight leaves at 7:30, but I came in early because … they said come in 2.5 hours or more, j because there's so many people supposed to be traveling today," Thompson said. "I am very surprised by how quiet it is and how calm it is right now."

Throughout the holiday travel period, Sunday is expected to be the second-busiest day with more than 358,000 travelers expected to come through Atlanta's airport.

The airport is asking travelers to arrive at least 2.5 hours before their departure time.