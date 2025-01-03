Delray Beach fire chiefs suspends 4 pending probe of Brightline crash into fire truck

DELRAY BEACH - Four members of Delray Beach Fire Rescue have been put on administrative leave with pay pending the results of an internal administrative investigation into the crash of a fire truck with a Brightline train on Saturday.

On Friday night, Chief Ronald Martin said in a statement Assistant Chief Kevin Green, Division Chief Todd Lynch, Capt. Brian Fiorey and Driver Engineer David Wyatt were suspended.

He didn't say whether they were on the fire truck in the crash before 10:50 a.m. at the intersection of East Atlantic Avenue and Southeast First Avenue.

At least three firefighters were hospitalized and a dozen people were injured.

"As Fire Chief, my top priority is the safety of our community and the well-being of the brave men and women who serve it," he said.

"This action is consistent with City policy and a procedural step as we review the facts. The administrative investigation is necessary to ensure accountability and uphold the trust of our community."

In response to the crash, Brightline released a video right before the moment of impact on X, which showed the fire engine apparently crossing the tracks while the guardrails were down.

"All public safety agencies carry an immense responsibility," he said in the statement Friday. "I remain fully committed to learning from this incident, strengthening our procedures, and ensuring our firefighters have the training and resources needed to protect Delray Beach safely and effectively.

"This is the time to examine where we might have fallen short in the past and make the tough decisions needed to ensure we don't continue to do so. I am committed to implementing meaningful changes to strengthen our operations and taking the necessary steps to uphold the integrity of our department.

The fire department is cooperating with Delray Beach Police Department, Brightline and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

On Tuesday in a Facebook post, Martin said he is committed to preventing similar crashes in the future, describing it as a "a turning point — a moment from which we will learn and grow."

"This crash is a sobering reminder that emergency responders must always balance the urgency inherent in their work with caution, ensuring that the safety of our community remains our guiding principle," he wrote Tuesday.

Martin took over as the head of the city's fire rescue department in October after serving as chief of safety for the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal.