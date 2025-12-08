Defense claims man who killed Hollywood police officer in 2021 was abused, neglected, suicidal as a teen

A jury is in week two of hearing testimony to decide whether Jason Banegas should get the death penalty or life in prison for killing a police officer.

It was in October 2021 that Banegas had a confrontation with Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino. Banegas pleaded guilty earlier this year to shooting and killing Chirino.

Last week, prosecutors presented testimony to argue that Banegas should be executed. But defense attorneys began laying out their case Monday on why his life should be spared.

Defense attorney Krista Richman painted a sad life story, saying Banegas was abused, neglected and suicidal. "[His mother] would beat him with a belt buckle," she said.

According to Richman, Banegas' mother had a drug problem and worked as a prostitute, often leaving her young children unattended and starving.

Banegas, who at times looked distracted during testimony, encountered Chirino after he was spotted on surveillance trying to open car doors in Hollywood.

Richman said that as a child, Banegas and his siblings learned to open car doors to look for money to buy food.

The defense also had a neuropsychologist testify that Banega's brain wasn't fully formed enough to understand the gravity of his actions.

Banegas was 18 years old when he killed the officer.

"A non-25-year-old brain is more impulsive, less attentive and more risk taking," he said

Defense testimony resumes Tuesday with Banegas' family members and friends expected to testify