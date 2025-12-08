Defense addressing jury in penalty phase of man who killed Hollywood police officer in 2021

The defense is addressing the jury in the penalty phase for a man convicted of killing a police officer in Hollywood in 2021.

Jason Banegas pleaded guilty to killing Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino, and the prosecution in the penalty phase of the trial wrapped up last week.

The defense is expected to explore Banegas' age, who was 18-year-old at the time of the crime, and will likely get into what defense attorneys are calling "a troubled past" for Banegas.

Chirino was responding to reports of someone who was trying to break into cars at the time he was killed.

Prosecutors said Chirino saw Banegas with a gun. There was a struggle, and Banegas shot Chirino in the face twice.

Now, a jury will soon need to decide whether Banegas will spend the rest of his life behind bars, or if he will be sentenced to death.