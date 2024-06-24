Death of firefighter's son during training exercise under investigation in Miami-Dade

Death of son of firefighter during training exercise under investigation

VIRGINIA GARDENS -- Fire trucks and ambulances sit outside the building where a training exercise with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ended with the death of the son of a firefighter.

According to police, Miami-Dade firefighters were conducting training along with international firefighters when a fire started shortly before 11 a.m. Friday at NW 36th Street.

When first responders arrived, they found 28-year-old Fabian Camero, son of firefighter Francisco Camero, in extremely critical condition with smoke inhalation. Camero was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center where he later died.

According to a GoFundMe page set up on behalf of the family, "Fabian was a brave and dedicated young man, passionate about following in his father's footsteps to serve and protect our community."

Fabian was a registered EMT but not a member of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said, "At this time, it's under investigation, I don't have anything further to report to you, but I can let you know that we are deeply concerned, and we are investigating, the state is investigating, the police are investigating and our internal affairs department."

American Medical Response, whom Camero worked for, provided us with this statement — saying:

"American Medical Response (AMR) is deeply saddened by the recent death of one of our employees, Fabian Camero. His death was unrelated to his employment with AMR Miami Dade. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and coworkers during this time."

Miami-Dade police are investigating the death.