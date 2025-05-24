Fatal I-95 crash in Broward involving Mercedes Sprinter and Tesla closes southbound lanes for hours

Fatal crash involving Mercedes Sprinter and a Tesla shuts down I-95 in Broward

A deadly crash early Saturday morning forced the shutdown of all southbound lanes on I-95 near Pompano Beach as Florida Highway Patrol troopers investigated a violent collision involving multiple vehicles.

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. just north of Exit 33 to Cypress Creek Road, near Pompano Beach, in Broward County.

Video from the scene showed a Mercedes Sprinter van flipped on its side in the right lane and a severely damaged black Tesla with deployed airbags several feet away.

Troopers arrived on scene around 2:15 a.m. and were seen combing the area for evidence. The vehicles involved were later towed.

I-95 southbound lanes near Atlantic Boulevard had reopened by 11 a.m., according to authorities.

The identity of the person killed in the crash has not been released.

Second Broward crash involving Road Ranger

Just before 4 a.m., a second crash occurred a few exits south involving another vehicle and what appeared to be a Road Ranger truck.

It remains unclear whether there were any injuries in this incident, but it added to the overnight traffic disruptions on the already-closed interstate.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate both crashes.