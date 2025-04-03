Man charged in deadly hit-and-run crash at Miami bus stop

A man has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash at a Miami bus stop last month which killed one person and injured five others.

Miami police said Ivan Houston, 53, was behind the wheel of a black Mercedes-Benz that plowed into the bus stop at the intersection of NW 54 Street and NW 17 Avenue on March 22.

Surveillance video from the Chevron gas station next to the bus stop shows the Mercedes suddenly veering onto the sidewalk, barreling into a group of people at the bus stop and rolling over on impact.

After the crash, which destroyed the bus stop, the driver of the Mercedes took off on foot.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, when firefighters arrived, they found that a person was trapped inside the Mercedes. They were able to stabilize the vehicle and using hydraulic tools, they got her out.

She along with four others were taken to the Jackson Memorial Hospital where one of the injured, a 47-year-old woman, died, according to Miami Police. Her family identified her as Patricia Valencia.

Houston faces a number of charges, including driving without a license causing death and serious injury.