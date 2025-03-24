Search continues for driver in deadly Miami bus stop hit and run crash

The search continues for the driver who plowed into a Miami bus stop on Saturday morning, killing one person and injuring five others.

Surveillance video from the Chevron gas station next to the bus stop on NW 54 Street at 17 Avenue shows a black Mercedes-Benz and a white pickup truck that appear to be driving in the same lane. Suddenly, the Mercedes veers onto the sidewalk, barrels into a group of people at the bus stop and rolls over on impact.

After the crash, which destroyed the bus stop, the driver of the Mercedes took off on foot.

A witness said he was surprised at how quickly it happened.

"The car hit them and flipped over it, as you can see over there, and a lot of people called 911," Diben Ramandiagl said.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, when firefighters arrived they found that a person was trapped inside the Mercedes. They were able to stabilize the vehicle and using hydraulic tools, they got her out.

She along with four others were taken to the Jackson Memorial Hospital where one of the injured, a 47-year-old woman, died, according to Miami Police. Her name has not been released. Of the remaining four, one person was listed in critical condition, the other three were listed as stable.

A sixth person who was hurt declined medical treatment, according to Miami Fire Rescue.