Watch CBS News
Local News

Deadly double shooting in Miami

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Miami police investigate deadly double shooting
Miami police investigate deadly double shooting 00:24

MIAMI - Police are investigating a double shooting in Miami on Monday night that left one man dead.

It happened on SW 28th Avenue at 13th Street.

Police said the two men who were shot were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, one was in critical condition, the other was listed as being in serious condition

One of the men, 18-year-old Vincent Celani, died from his injuries.

Police are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.   

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 9:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.