Deadly double shooting in Miami

MIAMI - Police are investigating a double shooting in Miami on Monday night that left one man dead.

It happened on SW 28th Avenue at 13th Street.

Police said the two men who were shot were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, one was in critical condition, the other was listed as being in serious condition

One of the men, 18-year-old Vincent Celani, died from his injuries.

Police are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.