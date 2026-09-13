Deerfield Beach crash kills 1 person, sends 3 kids to hospital, officials say

An investigation is underway after the Broward Sheriff's Office said a crash left one person dead and sent three children to the hospital late Saturday night.

Officials said it happened around 8:30 p.m. along the 4000 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard. The sheriff's office said Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue found an overturned vehicle and multiple patients with critical wounds, with incident commanders declaring it a Level 1 Mass Casualty incident. A motorcycle was also involved in the crash, per the office.

Officials said three pediatric patients were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. One was rushed with ongoing resuscitative care, while another was taken via helicopter.

A fourth person, who remains unidentified as of publication, was declared dead at the scene, officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing.