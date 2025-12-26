Davie fire leaves at least 1 person dead, officials say

Officials in Davie are investigating a fire that broke out on Friday morning that left at least one person dead, according to officials.

Few details have been released, but Davie Fire Rescue said crews responded to the reports of the fire in the area of 6857 College Court.

Officials said that when crews arrived at the scene, they said they found an active fire and worked to extinguish the flames.

Officials said one person was found inside the structure and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Davie Fire Rescue said the State Fire Marshal's Office was notified of the incident and they will be responding to the scene to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.

No other information was immediately available.