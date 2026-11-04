Flooding inundates Davie neighborhoods, stalls cars on Powerline Road in Pompano Beach

Heavy rainfall turned Wednesday into a soggy mess across Broward County, submerging streets and inundating neighborhoods in Davie and surrounding areas.

In the Paradise Village community, residents walked and drove through water inches deep as high water from a local lake spilled into the roadway.

"We've seen this multiple times; this happens all the time in this community," resident Jon Aguirre said. "It's definitely unsafe. It is hard. Actually, one of the benches on the other side is completely underwater."

The persistent flooding affected livestock owners in Davie, where horse owners were forced to relocate their animals due to safety concerns after their stalls flooded.

"All the stalls of the horses are flooded, so we need to relocate them to a drier space," Valentina Perez said. "Their hooves get super wet, and they can get sick, so it's important to transport them as soon as possible."

Inundation was also reported in part of the parking lot at Western High School.

In Pompano Beach, cars stalled along Powerline Road as drivers attempted to push through flooded streets. One gas station off Powerline Road became so flooded that customers could not access the pumps.

Frustrated neighbors noted that severe water accumulation remains a recurring issue whenever the region experiences multiple consecutive days of heavy rainfall.