Flooded Broward polling places relocated as rain disrupts Election Day voting, officials announce

Broward County election officials said a technical issue affected early morning voting across the county on Election Day. They said it has been fixed and urged anyone who left without voting to return to their precinct and get in line before polls close at 7 p.m.

Officials don't know how many people were affected because the problem was countywide, the Broward Supervisor of Elections' office said.

The problem was with a feature meant to ensure voters receive the correct ballot. It failed, which led some voters to worry they had been given the wrong ballot. The elections office said that did not happen. The office said the feature was used successfully in the August primary and was put in place as a safeguard because redistricting split precincts that have different ballot features.

By the elections office's count, 45,000 votes were cast in Broward in the first three hours Tuesday morning.

Wet weather has also forced voters out of at least two polling places. The polling place at the Paradise Village clubhouse on West State Road in Davie flooded, and voters were relocated to Tree Tops Park.

Broward County Supervisor of Elections

A second polling place was just moved in Coral Springs because of flooding. Precinct E10 is now at Mullins Hall, located at 10170 Northwest 29th Street.

At Tree Tops Park, one voter said his original polling place was closed and that he was told where to go.

"We're flooded out at Paradise Village, and it was closed, and we moved over here; they notified us … so now I'm here on Election Day," said Tom Iatesta, a voter.

Earlier Tuesday, voters at the Miramar City Hall polling place told CBS News Miami why they were casting ballots.

"I'm also an immigrant, naturalized, so I'm very proud of these liberties that I have, so I'm going to exercise them no matter what, rain, shine, it doesn't matter," said voter Sarah Lopez.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. Anyone in line by then can vote.