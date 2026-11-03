Flooding strands cars at Sawgrass Mills, Amerant Bank Arena after heavy rain in Broward

Heavy rain flooded parts of Broward County, stranding cars at Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise and outside Amerant Bank Arena, and soaking neighborhoods in Plantation Acres.

About 8 inches of rain fell in some areas, CBS News Miami reported. Aerial video from Drone 4 shows stranded cars and standing water at the Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise and outside the arena, where the Florida Panthers play.

Video on social media shows what hockey fans faced as they left Monday night's game between the Panthers and the Detroit Red Wings. The water was nearly knee-high, and some people had to leave flooded vehicles behind.

The flooding at Sawgrass was bad enough that Sunrise police closed some of the mall's entrances Tuesday morning.

In Plantation Acres, dozens of blocks were under water Tuesday morning, CBS News Miami found as it drove through the area. Some people rode horses through the flooded streets. Most drivers took no chances and moved slowly.

Kathleen Fanjul, who lives in Plantation Acres, said she had to leave for work at 7 a.m., and that neighbors helped keep watch over her car because the water was above the bottom of her door.

"I had to get out at 7 o'clock to work. The police and neighbors had to watch my car because the water was past the bottom of my door. I think Plantation is doing their best with the pumps all over the place. I hear them running. I think this is a biblical flood," Fanjul said.

Michelle White, another Plantation Acres resident, urged drivers to stay out of the water.

"It's crazy. This is absolutely insane. I hope everyone is safe. Just be careful. Don't drive down the roads right through the flooding. It is really dangerous," White said.

Limousine driver Vandral Meyers said the water could damage vehicles.

"I don't suggest driving through these waters. It can cause significant damage to the underside of your car. I think he should simply stay away from doing that," Meyers said.

More showers and possible flooding are expected Tuesday afternoon, though not as widespread, and residents are bracing for them. It won't take much to cause new problems, CBS News Miami reported.