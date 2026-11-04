Drier weather expected for the weekend after a wet start in South Florida on Wednesday
South Florida is facing a wet Wednesday with scattered showers and storms, bringing the potential for heavy downpours and localized flooding.
The Weather Prediction Center has placed the region under a level 1 risk of flash flooding due to ground already saturated from recent rainfall.
A coastal flood advisory remains in effect, with minor coastal saltwater flooding possible during high tide. Additionally, a high risk of rip currents is in effect along Atlantic beaches, and a small-craft caution is in place for Atlantic waters.
Conditions are expected to improve late in the week as high pressure builds in, bringing drier air, more sunshine, and warmer temperatures with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.
The weekend will bring lower humidity, with comfortable lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 80s, along with a slight chance of isolated showers on Saturday and Sunday.