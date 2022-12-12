Watch CBS News
Davie mobile home fire injures two people

FORT LAUDERDALE - Two people suffered burns when a fire sparked in their Davie mobile home.

Davie Fire Rescue said they got a call about the fire just before 3 a.m. from a resident of the mobile home park at 8600 SW 18th Court, which is south of I-595 near Pine Island Road.

The fire engulfed the front half of the home. The two people inside, who were in a back bedroom, were able to get out but were burned in the process. They were taken to Broward Health in serious condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 8:11 AM

