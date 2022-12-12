Davie mobile home fire injures two people
FORT LAUDERDALE - Two people suffered burns when a fire sparked in their Davie mobile home.
Davie Fire Rescue said they got a call about the fire just before 3 a.m. from a resident of the mobile home park at 8600 SW 18th Court, which is south of I-595 near Pine Island Road.
The fire engulfed the front half of the home. The two people inside, who were in a back bedroom, were able to get out but were burned in the process. They were taken to Broward Health in serious condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
