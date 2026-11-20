A family-owned farm in Davie is facing devastating losses after this week's heavy rainfall flooded its property, killing about 30 chickens and damaging equipment and animal feed.

Ashley LaStella, who owns Essential Farm to Family with her husband, said the family prepared for possible flooding but never anticipated the extent of the damage.

"It's just days later and we're still under water," LaStella said.

The flooding began in the early morning hours, catching the family off guard despite their preparations.

"It was one o'clock in the morning, we woke up and there was a puddle of flood outside," LaStella recalled. "And it was really almost out of a nightmare. We couldn't believe it."

The family managed to rescue their goats and rabbits, but approximately 30 chickens did not survive.

Second flooding event in two weeks

The latest flooding is another setback for the family business, which had already been forced to move animals to higher ground after a nearby property flooded two weeks earlier.

LaStella said the combined damage has left the farm dealing with lost productivity, damaged equipment and significant losses of animal feed.

The business focuses on connecting South Florida residents with locally produced food.

"We bring 'Fresh From Florida' certified farmers to the community is really our goal. It's to give the community access to real food," LaStella said.

Community rallies to help flooded farm

As the family assesses the damage, neighbors and supporters are stepping in to help.

Some neighbors have been using ATVs to reach one of the farm's flooded stands, while others have launched an online fundraiser to support the recovery effort.

LaStella said the repeated flooding and loss of animals have taken an emotional toll, leaving her wondering how the family will recover.

"I thought I was at my breaking point, to be honest, like how can we recover from this?" she said.

Despite the devastation, LaStella remains determined to rebuild.

"I do have my faith and we are going to rebuild, little by little, but it's heartbreaking with the loss of the animals," she said.