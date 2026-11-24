Residents at the Driftwood Acres Mobile Home Park in Davie are bracing for additional flooding ahead of expected rainfall on Wednesday, following severe inundation last week.

For most of last week, the mobile home park was submerged in floodwater that residents reported was contaminated with sewage. By Tuesday, remnants of the water were still visible.

Julien Maygae, who lives in the mobile home park, said she wants to be prepared this time around.

"Everybody was like giving an announcement yesterday, like hey, you have to be prepared again because it's going to be raining tomorrow and on Wednesday as well," Maygae said.

With the ground remaining saturated, residents worry any significant rainfall could cause a repeat of last week's flooding.

Resident Hartmut Kuhrt recalled having 3 inches of water inside his trailer.

"What can I do? Nothing," Kuhrt said while working to clean up his home.

Kuhrt told CBS News Miami he fell into the water last week while trying to get to a doctor's appointment and was saved by a neighbor who helped him up.

"I lost my balance. I fell back in the water, and he came over and picked me back up because I can't get up by myself," Kuhrt said.

Maygae and her neighbors are asking the town of Davie to have a pump on standby for the incoming storm.

"This is still wet, so the land cannot absorb the water if there will be another flood, so please, if they could prepare something, we are going to be so grateful for that," Maygae said.

CBS News Miami reached out to a spokesperson for the Town of Davie regarding requests for a standby pump and the reported sewage concerns, and they responded with the following statement Tuesday evening:

"The Town of Davie responded to last week's storms by deploying available pumps where flooding levels and canal conditions indicated they would be most effective. The Town recognizes the challenges flooding creates for residents, wherever they live. Our team begins by addressing public roads needed for safe travel and emergency access and coordinating with private communities, as feasible.

The Town pumped water from the Driftwood Acres Mobile Home Park and distributed home cleanup kits to each mobile home. Town staff have also visited each mobile home to share information about housing assistance. Town Code Enforcement has visited the mobile home park, and the Town and Broward County will be contacting the private park owners to address sewage concerns.

Yesterday, the community received bulk pickup. The solid waste company confirmed they were able to service all piles curbside, regardless of whether they were over the allotted limit. For this potential rainfall event (November 25, 2026), the Town has pumps ready to deploy and will prioritize the most challenged areas, including Driftwood Acres Mobile Home Park, if necessary."