Residents of a Davie neighborhood say they have been without electricity for four days after heavy rain flooded their homes and left electrical equipment surrounded by water, adding to the frustration of families already dealing with extensive storm damage.

Homeowners in the Nova North neighborhood, along Nova Drive, say they have struggled to get answers about when their power will be restored, prompting them to contact CBS News Miami for help.

"It's been four days now since we've had electricity," resident Brigitte Gursky said.

Tuesday's heavy rain left parts of the neighborhood underwater, with floodwaters reaching an estimated three feet in some areas.

"It was so bad, I think we got about three feet of flooding," Gursky said.

Floodwaters recede, but damage remains

Although the water has largely receded, residents are still dealing with the aftermath, including damaged vehicles and uncertainty over potentially costly repairs.

Alison, another Nova North resident, said her vehicle was flooded, leaving her worried that it may be beyond repair.

"It was already soaked all the way on the inside," she said. "I haven't gotten anything official from the insurance yet, but it might be a total loss."

For residents already facing property damage, the prolonged power outage has added another layer of frustration.

An electrical box in the neighborhood remained surrounded by standing water, raising concerns about when crews would be able to safely restore electricity.

Crews arrive as residents wait for power restoration

After residents reached out to CBS News Miami for help, crews from the Town of Davie arrived in the neighborhood with equipment to pump water away from the electrical box.

Florida Power & Light crews also arrived at the scene Friday evening to assess the situation.

CBS News Miami contacted the Town of Davie to ask about its broader flood recovery efforts and reached out to FPL for an update on when electricity could be restored.

Neither had responded by the time of the report.

Residents are hopeful that removing the remaining water around the electrical equipment will allow crews to safely restore power.

For now, families in Nova North are still waiting for their lights to come back on as they continue cleaning up from this week's flooding.