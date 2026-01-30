Davie police identify man who killed ex-girlfriend, self outside beauty school

The Davie Police Department has identified the man who they say shot and killed his 20-year-old ex-girlfriend before turning the gun on himself outside a beauty school on Tuesday.

The shooter was identified as 25-year-old Jose Orpi, according to the Davie Police Department.

The family of the woman who was killed identified her as 20-year-old Aileen Martinez.

In a Thursday press release, the family of Aileen Martinez said they were "devastated by the unexpected loss of their eldest daughter and is navigating unimaginable grief during this painful time."

"We are heartbroken that our daughter was taken from us," her parents said in the release. "We take solace in knowing she celebrated life to the fullest while she was with us, and we find comfort in believing she is now at peace."

What happened at the Aveda Institute?

Just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, a chaotic scene unfolded outside the Aveda Institute, where Davie Police said a 20-year-old student — Martinez — was shot and killed. The shooter, identified as Opri, was rushed to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, where he later died.

Though police were able to confirm that Martinez and her shooter were previously in a relationship before the shooting, the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

After the shooting, two schools located near where the shooting took place were put into lockdown.

"It's scary. You know? You always think the worst because of what happened in Parkland," parent Monica Garcia said. "It's really, really scary. But, you know, you pray and you hope that everybody is safe."

The Davie Police Department said that no additional information would be released at this time "due to the ongoing and active nature of the investigation."

"Detectives are continuing to work to ensure all facts are accurately established and appropriately reviewed," police said in a statement.